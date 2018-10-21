Samsung's new ultrasound system to spot high-risk pregnancies

science-technology

The new ultrasound system provides an 11-fold increase in processing power and 10 times the data transfer speed of the company's previous system, Samsung said

Representational Image

Samsung Medison, a global medical equipment company and an affiliate of Samsung Electronics, on Sunday unveiled a new ultrasound system which is expected to facilitate the examination of high-risk pregnancies and early diagnosis of abnormal foetus conditions.

The new ultrasound system provides an 11-fold increase in processing power and 10 times the data transfer speed of the company's previous system, Samsung said.

The company unveiled the new generation of premium ultrasound system HERA W10 and prototype of a chair-type ultrasound system HERA I10 at the 28th World Congress of the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology (ISUOG) held here from October 21-24.

"Samsung is proud to introduce a new premium ultrasound system HERA W10 and a form factor innovation ultrasound HERA I10, as well as solutions that greatly improve the efficiency of hospitals," said Dongsoo Jun, President of Health and Medical Equipment Business at Samsung Electronics and CEO of Samsung Medison.

HERA is a new platform which stands for Hyper-aperture Enhanced Reconstruction Architecture, incorporating Samsung's new Crystal Architecture to provide advanced technology and capabilities with a new level of image quality.

The new platform combines Crystal Architecture with an advanced transducer technology called S-Vue.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates