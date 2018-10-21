Search

Samsung's new ultrasound system to spot high-risk pregnancies

Oct 21, 2018, 15:50 IST | IANS

The new ultrasound system provides an 11-fold increase in processing power and 10 times the data transfer speed of the company's previous system, Samsung said

Samsung's new ultrasound system to spot high-risk pregnancies
Representational Image

Samsung Medison, a global medical equipment company and an affiliate of Samsung Electronics, on Sunday unveiled a new ultrasound system which is expected to facilitate the examination of high-risk pregnancies and early diagnosis of abnormal foetus conditions.

The new ultrasound system provides an 11-fold increase in processing power and 10 times the data transfer speed of the company's previous system, Samsung said.

The company unveiled the new generation of premium ultrasound system HERA W10 and prototype of a chair-type ultrasound system HERA I10 at the 28th World Congress of the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology (ISUOG) held here from October 21-24.

"Samsung is proud to introduce a new premium ultrasound system HERA W10 and a form factor innovation ultrasound HERA I10, as well as solutions that greatly improve the efficiency of hospitals," said Dongsoo Jun, President of Health and Medical Equipment Business at Samsung Electronics and CEO of Samsung Medison.

HERA is a new platform which stands for Hyper-aperture Enhanced Reconstruction Architecture, incorporating Samsung's new Crystal Architecture to provide advanced technology and capabilities with a new level of image quality.

The new platform combines Crystal Architecture with an advanced transducer technology called S-Vue.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

life and styletech news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Don't try this at home! Women play 'Talvar Garba' with swords

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK