Sandeep Patil: Think-tank playing with Wriddhiman Saha's career

"You are promoting Rishabh Pant, but playing with the career of Wriddhiman Saha." Sandeep Patil, former India batsman and ex-chairman of selectors minced no words while talking about the team management's decision to hand the big gloves to Pant in the just-concluded Test series in New Zealand where India lost both Tests.

"Saha will be always be my first choice as wicketkeeper simply because you need experience and he is more experienced. Saha has also always rescued the team so why are you taking away his batting confidence? I know what Saha is capable of; I was in the West Indies when he scored that hundred," said Patil, referring to the August 2016 St Lucia Test where, thanks to centuries from Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin, India were able to put up a competitive total of 353 and went on to win the Test by 237 runs.

