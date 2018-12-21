Sandra Bullock opens up about her family

hollywood

Sandra Bullock feels lucky to live in a moment where she can choose how her family looks like

Sandra Bullock

Actress Sandra Bullock feels lucky to live in a moment where she can choose how her family looks like. "We're very lucky that we get to live in this moment in time where we get to choose what our family looks like, and I got to do that in real life," people.com quoted Bullock as saying.

"You imagine so many things for yourself, but when it appears it is better than anything you could ever imagine. And in ('Bird Box'), it is about family in a sense, in that ‘sight' has us choosing things based on a preconceived notion of what that image must be like, when in fact it's the exact opposite," added the 54-year-old.

The mother of two continued: "And here are these people who have that taken away, and you are actually given the family that is going to take the best care of you, that wants to take care of you, that wants to be there for you, and how that that looks is very different from what most people expect. "But I think what I loved about this is that it sort of mirrored what I feel about real life, in that my family is not how most people thought it would look, but it's better."

The actress, who is dating Bryan Randall, said her own biggest fear is "being away from my children". Bullock is known for movies like "Miss Congeniality", "The Blind Side", The Proposal and Crash -- which will air on Star Movies Select HD in December.

