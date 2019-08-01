Sanjay Dutt to take his upcoming production Baba to Golden Globes?

regional-cinema

Sources say Sanjay Dutt has cut down Marathi film to 90 minutes for the international awards gala, Golden Globes

On his birthday, Sanjay Dutt had expressed his wish to make meaningful cinema under his recently launched banner, Sanjay S Dutt Productions. The actor is staying true to his word — mid-day has learnt that Dutt is planning to send his first Marathi production, Baba, to the Golden Globes 2020 to contend for the Best Motion Picture in a Foreign Language award. The emotional drama, that revolves around a father and son with Deepak Dobriyal playing the lead, will be edited to a runtime of 90 minutes for the international audience.

A source close to the development reveals, "The film isn't India's official entry but is being sent independently by the production house as Sanjay sir and wife Maanayata feel that the emotional story has a universal appeal. The movie that hits screens tomorrow currently stands at 132 minutes. Sanjay sir felt it would benefit from a shorter runtime in the international circuit as most foreign films are well under the 120-minute standard. So, the team is cutting a separate edit of 90 minutes for the awards committee. They will send the movie by mid-August to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) members, who will eventually decide on the shortlist."

mid-day reached out to the production house, which remained unavailable for comment.



