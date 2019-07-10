Sanjay Manjrekar blocks Michael Vaughan on Twitter after ugly spat

cricket-world-cup

Michael Vaughan posted a tweet, which read, "BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by @sanjaymanjrekar .. !!! #CWC19"

Screenshot of Sanjay Manjrekar blocking Michael Vaughan (Pic/ Michael Vaughan Instagram)

The war of words between Michael Vaughan and Sanjay Manjrekar seems to be getting uglier by the minute. In the latest update, Sanjay Manjrekar seems to be so miffed by former England captain Michael Vaughan that the Indian commentator has finally gone ahead and blocked Michael Vaughan on Twitter.

BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by @sanjaymanjrekar .. !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

After a few minutes, Michael Vaughan who was having too much fun by now, tweeted again, saying, "My life is now sorted !!!! #OnOn @ The Point, Old Trafford Cricket Ground"

My life is now sorted !!!! #OnOn @ The Point, Old Trafford Cricket Ground https://t.co/7u1AkX9se7 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

After about 6 hours, Michael Vaughan had enough and was starting to majorly miss the banter between him and Sanjay Manjrekar. Michael Vaughan tweeted, "Come on Sanjay unblock me on Twitter ... It’s only Bantz ... !!!! #India"

Come on Sanjay unblock me on Twitter ... It’s only Bantz ... !!!! #India https://t.co/kmlZ7BK1Vf — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

The whole issue started when Michael Vaughan took a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar for including Manjrekar's 'Bits and Pieces' cricketer, Ravindra Jadeja in his predicted Playing 11 for the India-New Zealand game, by saying, "I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer!!!"

I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer !!! ð https://t.co/ChwxTgH76Y — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar then defended his own self regarding Michael Vaughan’s tweet and said that it was the team he predicted, and not the one he wants. “‘Predicted’ my dear Vaughan...not ‘my’ team,” he took to Twitter to reply to Vaughan.

“What’s your team then my dear Sanjay !! Are you picking any bits & pieces cricketers ?” Vaughan replied.

What’s your team then my dear Sanjay !! Are you picking any bits & pieces cricketers ? https://t.co/USVzBmoD9G — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019

Ravindra Jadeja has been in ominous form in the matches that he has played in the World Cup 2019, by contributing on the field and by taking wickets with the ball.

