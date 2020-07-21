Sanjay Manjrekar shares hilarious post as technician visits his home to fix WiFi

The photo that was shared on Sanjay Manjrekar's Twitter

Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar is very well known for hit wit and humour - not only in the commentary box, but also on social media.

Sanjay Manjrekar, who is one of the funniest sports stars to be on social media platforms, tickles his fans funnybone with his latest post on microblogging site Twitter. Manjrekar was probably having some issues with his WiFi connection at home and contacted a technician to rectifiy the same. The technician who visited Manjrekar's residence showed up in an all-white PPE kit along with gloves and a mask.

Sanjay Manjrekar was quite to show his humourous side as he shared a picture of the technician and captioned it, 'Person from NASA has come to fix my WiFi.' Take a look at his post below.

Person from NASA has come to fix my WiFi. pic.twitter.com/KKg51Jk2tI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 19, 2020

Indian women's cricketer Mithali Raj was apparently left in splits with Manjrekar's Twitter post as she commented, 'Ha ha!'

Ha ha ! — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 20, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar was a prominent player part of the Indian cricket team during the 1990s and would open the batting alongside Sachin Tendulkar at one point.

