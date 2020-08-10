Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams celebrate what would have been their wedding day

American actor Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams did not let their intended wedding day pass without a minor celebration. The love birds celebrated what would have been their wedding day wearing white ensembles.

According to People Magazine, on Saturday (local time), the engaged stars dressed in white and pretended to exchange wedding vows at a vineyard to mark what was supposed to be their wedding date, before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hyland began the caption of her post, "A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series.We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams."

The 29-year-old 'Modern Family' actor also shared a photo on her Instagram story of the couple wearing matching Mr. and Mrs. face masks.

"On our wedding day...we didn't get married. Also...#wearadamnmask," she wrote.

The 36-year-old TV star Adams also shared a photo from the vineyard that showed him grabbing his fiance's back as Hyland jokingly stuck her tongue out while wearing a straw hat decorated with a veil with the words "Bride To Be."

"We were supposed to get married today. We didn't. But I still got to grab a butt. So, ya know, still pretttty cool," the 'Bachelor in Paradise' star wrote.

As People Magazine reported, Hyland and Adams, who got engaged last July in Fiji, recently postponed their nuptials due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

