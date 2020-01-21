Sarileru Neekevvaru: Superstar Mahesh Babu's latest potboiler is a massive blockbuster!

Superstar Mahesh Babu is on a roll. The actor's recent release Sarileru Neekevvaru is running strong at the box office and loved by fans. Sarileru Neekevvaru marks the superstars third back to back the release to cross the 100 crore mark after Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi.

His movie crossed the 100 crore mark in just a week's release and fans are loving the superstar in his unique avatar in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor's Army look had made a lot of chatter for which he received a lot of appreciation.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has done immensely great and hulking fanbase of the actor has definitely proved it by the numbers. This is the first non-Baahubali film to collect a theatrical share of over Rs 100 crores in AP and Telangana. Mahesh Babu's thrilling performance and Anil Ravipudi's direction made it a top money-spinner during the holiday season!

Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.

