Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu shares the first look on father and filmmaker Krishna's birthday
On the occasion of his father and filmmaker Krishna's birthday, Superstar Mahesh Babu took to social media to share the first look of his next film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata!
All the die-hard and hardcore fans of Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu can rejoice as he has shared the first look of his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. What makes the occasion a lot more special is that today, on May 31, his father and filmmaker Krishna, who's also a legendary name, celebrates his birthday. This is a double whammy for the family and its fans. This is indeed a lethal union and the film has all the chances to be a blockbuster!
Taking to his Instagram account, he shared the first look poster of his film where we could see his ear pierced and a glimpse of his stubble that only suggests this would be another rugged character for the star. Have a look right here:
This will be the first time that Mahesh Babu and Parasuram will be collaborating for a project. The Superstar's last film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, was a massive success and raked in over Rs. 200 crores worldwide. On the work front, the star also has a film with Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga lined-up.
