Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu shares the first look on father and filmmaker Krishna's birthday

All the die-hard and hardcore fans of Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu can rejoice as he has shared the first look of his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. What makes the occasion a lot more special is that today, on May 31, his father and filmmaker Krishna, who's also a legendary name, celebrates his birthday. This is a double whammy for the family and its fans. This is indeed a lethal union and the film has all the chances to be a blockbuster!

Taking to his Instagram account, he shared the first look poster of his film where we could see his ear pierced and a glimpse of his stubble that only suggests this would be another rugged character for the star. Have a look right here:

This will be the first time that Mahesh Babu and Parasuram will be collaborating for a project. The Superstar's last film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, was a massive success and raked in over Rs. 200 crores worldwide. On the work front, the star also has a film with Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga lined-up.

