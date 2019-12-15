Scarlett Johansson jokes about engagement to Colin Jost

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actress Scarlett Johansson poked fun at her engagement to comedian Colin Jost during a Marvel-themed "Saturday Night Live" monologue. Johansson joked about there not being a lot of pressure being a host, even if the show ends up being bad, reports etonline.com.

"What are they going to do? Fire my fiance?" Johansson said. "Oh no, what are we going to do without his paycheck?"

The monologue sidetracked into bizarrely dated territory when several cast members are turned to dust with a Thanos-like snap.

She later gushed about how, on the SNL stage, is where she met the "love of my life". She has hosted the show six times.

