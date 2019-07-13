Schauna Chauhan talks about her love for cars

famous-personalities

An avid car enthusiast, Schauna Chauhan talks about her love for the four-wheelers with mid-day.com

Schauna Chauhan

Schauna Chauhan is the CEO at Parle Agro and has been the force behind Parle Agro's growth through the years. Schauna has been associated with the business since 1999 when she joined the company's board as a director at age 22. An avid car enthusiast, Schauna talks about her love for the four-wheelers with mid-day.com.

What started your passion for cars? Where did you get your love of cars from?

When I was a little girl, I was crazy about a Maruti Van. I only wanted that car to pick me up from school because I was fascinated by the fact that it was like a minibus. During our school lunch breaks, me and my sister along with my cousin used to sit in the trunk of this care and have our lunch there. I loved the fact that so many of my friends could also fit in there. I remember how excited I was when I joined the CHOHAN Driving School to learn driving. I used to always be ten minutes earlier than my scheduled time waiting impatiently for my car to come. I learnt on a manual transmission and owned a manual transmission car for a long time till I moved to automatic. I love driving more than I love cars. Driving for me is a sense of freedom and peace. I can pack up and leave in my car anytime I want. It gives me the freedom to travel. This is the one time in my day where I am all alone. It offers me great 'me time' to think or just relax.



Do you have favourite brands?

No, I don't. I choose my cars depending on how I feel when I'm driving the car. I look at the safety features, the different technology and most important on how comfortable I am driving and if the drive is enjoyable. Cars with different gimmicks and great internal comfort make it more fun to own. Automatic parking, different internal lightings, great music system, 360-degree camera, installed memory systems, the gesture system which recognises hand movements like controlling the volume, answering calls, etc with the twirl of your finger, different backlight indicator designs, etc.

Which car/cars do you own?

Hyundai Creta and a BMW

What was your first car?

Maruti 800. And I loved it.

What is your favorite driving music?

I like to have the right mood when I’m driving. I like to listen to something that always keeps the spirit on a high. My driving playlist includes Shotgun by George Eza, Happy Now by Kygo and Sandra Cavazza, My My My by Trope Sivan, Youngblood by 5 seconds of summer, Rather Be by Clean Bandit, Best Friend by Sofi Tukker etc.

Which is your all-time favourite car? Why

I would like to explore the new Electric/Hybrid SUVs.

Do you share your car-enthusiasm with other people, friends?

Yes with my son. But he’s gone one step up more than me. Not only does he love driving cars, which right now he can’t unfortunately, but he dreams of making cars too. He talks a lot about that. He could sit and learn about cars the whole day. On the days when I am not working, we visit car showrooms for test drives and learn about its various features. We even open the bonnet of the car to look at the engine. He is filled with questions that sometimes no one has the answers too as well. I think we've almost gone to every possible showroom on our side of town. He’s able to tell me the car model from the tyres and rear of the car; which I find fascinating.

What traits does your car have that represent you?

I like my space.

