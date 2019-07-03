School principal killed by husband in her office in Nagpur

crime

A 51-year-old principal of a government school was allegedly hacked to death by her estranged husband in her office in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Tuesday, according to the police.

As per the police, Pratibha Dongre, the deceased, worked as principal of the zilla Parishad school at Irritola in the district. Dilip Dongre, her husband, entered into her cabin around 11.15 am on Tuesday and allegedly attacked her with an axe following a heated argument, killing her on the spot, said a senior police official.

He then fled from the spot. Dilip was a drunkard, and he used to harass Pratibha for money, he adds that the two were living separately since January. Police have launched a manhunt for Dilip, the official added.

In a similar incident, a 60-year-old father allegedly killed his son with an axe over some issue in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. As per reports, the accused identified as Ram Singh Nayak and his son Mathura Lal Nayak, 35, had a scuffle over some issue before dinner.

