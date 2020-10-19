Science can be fun

How do thousands of microbes work their magic to make our dosa batter rise? How is sound produced? Or how does air travel to the lungs to help us breathe?

If you are struggling to answer big questions by your little one, a new series of simple, non-verbal animated science videos, is here to help. Launched by educational platform, LifeLab, with a focus on six to eight-year-olds, the series, Gappu & Bobo: Fun with Science, explores concepts from food, preservation, nutrition and sustainable living, to the human body and even the solar system.

“Science as an academic discipline is often looked at as a monster, due to the use of big jargons. But the truth is — every single day as we breathe, we are experiencing science and chemistry in and around us. Gappu and Bobo are superheroes who use superpowers like curiosity, logical thinking and exploration to solve community problems using applied science. Every video in the series uses fun experiments to engage children and help them inculcate scientific literacy, proficiency and temperament,” shares founder Lewitt Somarajan.

On October 26

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 24

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news