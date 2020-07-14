See photo: David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn engaged to actress Nicola Peltz
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star posted a sweet message for the duo
England football great David Beckham has expressed happiness after his son Brooklyn and his fiancee, Nicola Peltz announced their engagement.
The couple confirmed the news with a social media post on Saturday.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star posted a sweet message for the duo. "Congratulations to these two beautiful people...As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz (sic)," Beckham said on Instagram.
Earlier, Victoria Beckham too wished the couple on their engagement. "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much," Victoria Instagrammed.
