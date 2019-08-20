See Photo: Fans install 70-feet cutout of Prabhas

regional-cinema

The cast of Saaho reached Hyderabad for the pre-release of the film for the star-studded event which was organized at Ramoji Fim City

70-feet cut out of Prabhas. Image source: PR

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho has been the talk of the town since the announcement. Recently, the makers of Saaho have organised a special event at the famous Ramoji film city in Hyderabad. It was a humongous event where the fanbase of Prabhas which is massive got an installation of 70ft. Prabhas to show their love for the superstar.

Check out the picture:



70-feet cut out of Prabhas. Source: PR images

The moment Prabhas and Shraddha along with other cast members were seen the fans went berserk and started screaming and cheering for their favourites.

Saaho's trailer has been received with a positive response for its over-the-top action sequences and also for the fire that Prabhas and Shraddha's chemistry has ignited. The trailer takes us through the high-octane action scenes and beautiful chemistry of Prabhas and Shraddha. While Prabhas looks every bit of a heartthrob, Shraddha is also killing it with her oomph factor in this one.

The marketing representatives of Saaho have termed and started calling August 30 as 'World Saaho Day' - it's the day when the film is scheduled for its release.

Saaho is being touted as the largest film of 2019 and has been made on a mammoth scale. Along with Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

Saaho was earlier scheduled to release on August 15, but the film has been postponed and is releasing now on August 30.

Reportedly, Saaho is also being touted as one of the most expensive Indian movies made when it comes to set design. Sources suggest that it nearly took two years and Rs 65 crore for production designer Sabu Cyril to create Saaho's universe. A source from the creative team had earlier told mid-day, "Prabhas was keen on roping in Sabu Cyril as he had done a great job with the sets of Baahubali. Taking a cue from the makers of the Batman series who have created Gotham city, the director and Cyril designed a fictional city, modelled on Abu Dhabi. Cyril and Sujeeth hand-picked a team of 300 artistes, including visual effects artistes and digital compositors, for the task. With the skyline of the UAE capital serving as the blueprint, Cyril and the VFX team gave it a futuristic spin by way of spiral-designed buildings and neo-futurist architectural structures. The interiors were built from scratch by Cyril in Hyderabad."

Saaho is directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

