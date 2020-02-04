See Photo: Mohammed Shami welcomes a baby girl into his family

The photo of the baby Mohammed Shami posted on his Instagram

Mohammed Shami, who is in spectacular form at the ongoing tour against New Zealand, also had a moment to rejoice off the pitch. too.

Mohammed Shami recently welcomed a little baby girl into his family and as his joy knew no bounds, he took to Instagram to share a cute photo of the infant.

"One more baby girl in my family. Congratulations on the birth of your cute princess, May she grow up with love and gracious heart. Welcome to the world little one. Congratulations for brother family," Shami shared on Monday.

29-year-old Mohammad Shami was the man of the hour in the middle of it all during the third T20I against New Zealand. Bowling the final over, Shami managed to help India draw the match with 2 runs off 4 last balls as well as a wicket in the final delivery. Shami dismissed an in-form Kane Williamson on 95 as well as Ross Taylor in his last over.

As the match went into the Super Over, India won the match with Rohit Sharma's brilliant show and eventually clinched the series 5-0.

Following that, Mohammed Shami was rested for the remaining two T20Is vs New Zealand with Navdeep Saini acting as his replacement.

