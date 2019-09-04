See Photo: Radhika Apte charms the fans with her new avatar

After having a rocking year in 2018, the Padman actress will be next seen Honey Trehan's Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. The duo was last seen sharing screen space in Sacred Games.

Riding high on the success of her recent projects namely Andhadhun and the acclaimed web series Sacred Games, Radhika Apte is now trying her hand at Ballet dance and will be seen performing the act in one of her upcoming projects. The actress took to her social media and shared the picture: "1.. 2.. 3.. JUMP #shootlife #dancing #illusion #behindthescenes [sic]"

Recently, two of her films Andhadhun and Padman won at the 66th National Film Awards and this is surely a moment of pride and celebration for the actress. In a recent interview, she said that the film's wins is proof that the industry is on the right path of creating path-breaking movies. "It feels absolutely amazing. I feel blessed to be associated with the film. The amount of appreciation we have got from the audience and the critics is unimaginable. That is why the National Award win is gratifying."

"I can feel the love and appreciation. Life has definitely changed; I'm getting better scripts now. 2018 was a very memorable year for me. I did Padman, Andhadhun, and Baazaar. "It feels great to receive the gratitude and the success for your hard work, but I am also going to look ahead and not dwell on the past. I would rather look forward to the coming months and my upcoming releases," Apte said.

The Shor in the City actor will now embark on a new venture into the international space through her forthcoming Hollywood film Liberte: A Call to Spy. In the movie, she will be essaying the role of a World War II spy named Noor Inayat Khan who was the first female wireless operator and British spy who parachuted into Nazi-occupied France to aid the French Resistance.

The film also stars Sarah Meghan Thomas who has also written the script, with Stana Katic, Linus Roache, Rossif Sutherland to name a few. Oscar-nominated director Lydia Dean Pilcher has helmed the film. The forthcoming film based on true incidents is set 75 years ago in World War II.

