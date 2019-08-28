Radhika Apte aces this cerulean blue dress she opted for an event

bollywood-fashion

Radhika Apte is deemed to be omnipresent on every platform possible and she is impressing everyone with her talent and persona

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte attended an event last night in the city, where she was seen wearing a cerulean blue full-sleeved dress making a style statement. She did a clean glowy make-up with a pop of pink lipstick and statement earrings while her hair was tossed in a sleek ponytail, making her look like a sheer vision. She paired the outfit with strappy white stilettos and looked like a diva in the true sense.

Radhika Apte is spreading her talent to all genres. After giving back to back hits in Bollywood, she equally has created her mark in the OTT space and now, she will be seen in her Hollywood venture where she will be essaying the role of a spy and fans can't wait to see what she has to offer with her new and exciting projects.

The actress is currently ruling all the mediums, be it the webspace, short films or a masala potboiler. With her last two releases, Andhadhun and Padman, Radhika Apte is satisfied with its output. The actress not only shone through her movies but also made her presence felt on the web shows. Radhika had three releases - Lust Stories and Ghoul - this year on streaming apps.

Recently, two of her films won at the 66th National Film Awards and this is surely a moment of pride and celebration for the actress. Radhika Apte will be next seen in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished shooting and the pair was last seen sharing space for a web series. On the work front, Radhika will be next seen in a Hollywood project namely Liberte; and also a Bollywood film named Raat Akeli Hai for which she shot in Lucknow recently.

Also Read: Radhika Apte reveals what influenced her to the title of an Indie-star

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates