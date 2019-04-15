Radhika Apte reveals what influenced her to the title of an Indie-star

bollywood

With her presence all over the entertainment mediums, digital, films, and short films, Radhika Apte was omnipresent, all her performances in her film/ shows/web series were praised a lot.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte is one of the most acclaimed actors in Indian cinema we have today and she has successfully proven that she is the biggest Indie star we have in our country. With her presence all over the entertainment mediums, digital, films, and short films, Radhika was omnipresent, all her performances in her film/shows/web series were praised a lot.

For Radhika, if it was a conscious decision to do projects of these kinds she revealed, "It wasn’t a plan if that’s what you are saying. The reason to do a film is the script, the director and character and what I am looking for at that point of time. It needs to challenge me."

Radhika has worked with some of the best directors of our nation, right from Sriram Raghavan, Prakash Raj, R Balki, Leena Yadav and Anurag Kashyap whose world of cinema is sometimes poles apart.

Also read: Ranveer Singh gives Radhika Apte an apt title in a 12-minute speech

After back to back commitments in the past year, Radhika Apte is on a break now, talking about her taxing schedule Radhika shares, "It is (hectic), but now I’m on a script-reading break. The hunt is on for interesting content."

Recently a movie website released it's top 10 stars of Indian Cinema list for the year 2018 and owing to her great year, Radhika shined in the list. After a phenomenal year in 2018, with remarkable performances in every medium, Radhika Apte has been omnipresent. Taking a head start this year, the actress has begun the schedule for her next in Lucknow.

Also read: Radhika Apte earns a new fanbase in China!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates