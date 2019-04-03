Ranveer Singh gives Radhika Apte an apt title in a 12-minute speech

bollywood

Owing to Radhika Apte's popularity and her content release on Netflix Ranveer Singh recently at an award show called her the Definition of Netflix

Ranveer Singh and Radhika Apte

Owing to Radhika Apte's popularity and her content release on Netflix Ranveer Singh recently at an award show called her the Definition of Netflix. Ranveer Singh who won the Most Stylish Man award at the GQ Style and Culture awards 2019 was felicitated with the award at the stage by Radhika Apte.

While Ranveer was giving his winning speech, the actor went on and performed too, while all this was happening Radhika stood there cheering for him. Ranveer Singh, during his acceptance speech, couldn't help but appreciate the omnipresent Radhika Apte for her phenomenal run at the digital platform.

Ranveer Singh said, "Ladies and Gentleman she is the Cambridge dictionary from Netflix Radhika Apte. You're everywhere Girl, you switch on digital at home and we only see you. Tu Chae hui hai chote, Ghar pe digital on kiya toh tu he tu hai"

GQ posted a picture of Radhika Apte and Ranveer Singh, "Among Ranveer Singh's whopper 12-minute-long closing speech at the 2019 GQ Style & Culture Awards: a shout-out (and possibly an apology, for making her stand for so long in those heels) to "the definition of Netflix", Radhika Apte.

After a phenomenal year in 2018, with remarkable performances in every medium, Radhika Apte has been omnipresent. Taking a head start this year, the actress has begun the schedule for her next in Lucknow.

