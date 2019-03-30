Amitabh Bachchan is a fan of Ranveer Singh's fashion?

bollywood

Ranveer Singh has been validated by Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

While the world critiques Ranveer Singh for his fashion sense - including wife Deepika Padukone who had admitted on a chat show that she "tolerates" his sartorial choices - Singh has been validated by Amitabh Bachchan.

"Never ever get rid of your old sun glares (I did). All of them repeat in time. This picture was in the 1970s and I see many similar glares in fashion now. Particularly on my dear friend and superstar Ranveer Singh! (sic)" he tweeted.

never ever get rid of your old sun glares ( i did all mine ) .. all of them repeat in time .. this pic was in the 70's .. and I see many similar glares in fashion now .. particularly on my dear friend and super star RANVEER SINGH !!!!âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ https://t.co/aBzWuuPeOZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2019

After the heartening response to the last season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the makers have already started shooting for its 11th edition. Even though the new season may be over four months away, we hear, host Amitabh Bachchan will shoot the first teaser of the quiz-based show on March 28 at Film City in Goregaon.

