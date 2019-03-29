Amitabh Bachchan still thinks he's just 18!

regional-cinema

Amitabh Bachchan greeted Ram Charan by saying, "I don't know how old you are now, but whenever I see you, I feel you are just 18

South star Ram Charan turned 34 on March 28. Amitabh Bachchan sent him a special birthday message, which was shared by the Telugu actor's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela. Big B greeted him by saying, "I don't know how old you are now, but whenever I see you, I feel you are just 18. I wish that you remain young forever (sic)."

Amitabh Bachchan is currently in Hyderabad shooting for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is produced by Ram Charan. The Telugu film, based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, stars Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi, Viyay Sethupathi and Nayantara.

After a successful run with Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela also shared another heartfelt post for hubby Ram Charan on his birthday. She wrote, "MR C stands for CHANGE ! The best gift for #ramcharan I feel, is for us to do POSITIVE THINGS to CHANGE our life or Someone else’s life Mr.C I’ve always looked up to u for the generosity & positivity u resonate. U change almost any situation into a happy one. We wanted to make this birthday extra special ! Hey Mr C, this is for the unending love & affection you have for everyone. Change begins from within and Mr.C stands for CHANGE . U have really changed my life. U’ve always told me - small things matter the most. I am going to do my bit by saving water, ordering less food on Swiggy , giving away things I don’t need to someone more needy etc. - to begin with. I will try my best to do something small everyday to make someone happy & positive. Thank you for always inspiring me. Love u my darling. Happy happy birthday. Upsi. [sic]"

