See Photos: Kajal Aggarwal enjoys a pre-wedding bash with sister

Kajal Aggarwal had recently taken to her Instagram account and announced that she was all set to tie the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai and fans couldn't contain their excitement. And now, her sister Nisha took to her Instagram account and shared some pictures of the bash the sisters enjoyed at their abode.

Since the lockdown has forced some restrictions, the bachelorette party was indeed a private affair. In the first picture that Nisha shared on her Instagram account, she could be seen planting a kiss on the bride-to-be's cheeks. Have a look right here:

In the next picture, the actress could be seen wearing a cute tiara and posing candidly. Here is the picture:

And in the third picture, the sisters struck a stylish pose for the camera:

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for a film called Mosagallu. The movie, which is based on one of the biggest I.T scams in history, is currently under-post production. Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep are playing a very important role.

Jeffrey Gee Chin from Los Angeles is directing Mosagallu. Talented Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau is pushing his own limits for Mosagallu. Produced by Vishnu Manchu under 24 Frames Factor in association with AVA Entertainment. Mosagallu was originally scheduled for a worldwide release this summer, but now the revised release date is expected soon.

Apart from being a very successful and popular star in the South, the actress has also dabbled with Bollywood and acted in films like Singham, Special 26, and is now gearing up for Mumbai Saga too.

