See photos: Mahesh Babu clicked on the sets of Maharshi

After releasing a poster and teaser on his birthday, the actor has shared a few behind the scenes pictures of himself. Mahesh Babu wrote, "In between shots!! With my most passionate & hardworking team...#Maharshi#bestisyettocome #bts"

Amidst the anticipation for the upcoming film of Mahesh Babu, the superstar added to the excitement by sharing exclusive insights into the making. Marking the 25th film of the actor, Maharshi has been the talk of the town ever since the announcement.

Touted as one of the most handsome men in the industry, Mahesh Babu enjoys a huge fan following. The 'behind-the-scenes' pictures have already broken the internet.

Check out the pictures right here:



Superstar Mahesh Babu has emerged to be the first Indian public figure to get his Madame Tussauds Wax Statue at his home. The statue will be flown down to Hyderabad where it will be kept at the AMB Cinemas for a day.

Mahesh Babu's fanbase knows no bounds, nationally as well as internationally loved, the actor has created an immense buzz for his upcoming film. The actor has already carved a niche for himself in India. His films are not only viewed in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai but also the actor has fans all the way from Punjab.

For his last outing Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu not only garnered immense appreciation from critics and audience but also broke major records at the box office.

Mahesh Babu will be seen in much leaner and stronger look in Maharshi which will hit the screens in April 2019.