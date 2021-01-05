See photos: TV actors organise an entertaining Awards Night on Bigg Boss 14

The new year is calls for celebrations and this time, the housemates get to meet the most popular artists from the COLORS Family. The actors will grace the occasion and add their own special dose of fun and masti to elevate the levels of entertainment.

The first to enter the house is the dashing duo from Naagin 5, Surbhi Chandana (Bani Sharma) and Sharad Malhotra (Veer). The two first dance to an entertaining track and proceed to announce a most hilarious Award Night – The Sharmnaak Awards!

The first award is the Nazdeekiyan Award for those housemates who always tend to get a bit too close for comfort. The nominees' are Eijaz Khan, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan!

The next up is the Aansu Ki Tanki Awards which have Rakhi Sawant, Jasmin Bhasin, and yet again Vikas Gupta!

Next, the very cute Aura Bhatnagar aka Bondita from Barrister Babu and Priyal Mahajan enter dancing to the tunes of Radha! The two are joined by their co-stars Amar Upadhyay aka Virender Pratap Singh and Pravisht Mishra aka Anirudhy Roy Chaudhary join them in the performance! Amar and Aura quiz the housemates with some hilarious and tricky questions!

Monalisa from Namak Isska Ka makes a glamourous entry and decides to teach the housemates a few steps! At the end of an extremely fun and entertaining dance performance, Bigg Boss decides to deliver the jhatka! Monalisa drops the news that one housemate will be leaving the house with her!

Which contestant will see their journey end in Bigg Boss 14?

