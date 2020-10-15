Selena Gomez in talks to produce thriller Dollhouse

Selena Gomez is eyeing a central role in Dollhouse, a horror movie set in New York City’s elite fashion scene. As per reports, Gomez will also produce the film along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment. The movie, described as a psychological thriller, is looking for a director.

Newcomer Michael Paisley wrote the screenplay. STXfilms has global rights for Dollhouse. “Selena's involvement is an exciting direction for this project. She is supremely talented as both a star and a producer,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

