Search

Selena Gomez in talks to produce thriller Dollhouse

Updated: 15 October, 2020 07:54 IST | Agencies | Mumbai

Gomez will also produce the film along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is eyeing a central role in Dollhouse, a horror movie set in New York City’s elite fashion scene. As per reports, Gomez will also produce the film along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment. The movie, described as a psychological thriller, is looking for a director.

Newcomer Michael Paisley wrote the screenplay. STXfilms has global rights for Dollhouse. “Selena's involvement is an exciting direction for this project. She is supremely talented as both a star and a producer,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

First Published: 15 October, 2020 07:04 IST

Tags

selena gomezhollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK