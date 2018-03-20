Selena Gomez takes ukulele, bikini to Australia

Even after her long flight, Selena Gomez looked chic. She wore white sweatpants, a white shirt and a jean jacket



Singer-actress Selena Gomez packed ukulele apart from her travel fashion A-game for her trip to Australia. The 25-year-old singer was spotted arriving at Sydney Airport on Monday. Even after her long flight, Gomez looked chic. She wore white sweatpants, a white shirt and a jean jacket, reports eonline.com. She also accessorised her look with a cap and sunglasses, as well as a pair silver hoop earrings and white sneakers.

The singer also brought a black ukulele. The "It ain't me" hitmaker was also spotted hanging out on a yacht with a few friends. She looked relaxed lounging in the sun with her book. She also cooled off with a quick dip in the Sydney Harbour. Gomez wore a bright orange bikini top and black bikini bottoms.

It's possible that Gomez flew to Sydney for the Hillsong Colour Conference. Gomez attended the Hillsong Conference 2017 in Los Angeles with singer Justin Bieber in November. However, he wasn't spotted with Gomez -- fueling rumours that the two are giving each other some space.

The two rekindled their romance in November and spent a lot of quality time together. However, the two have been spending more time apart. For instance, Bieber attended the March 15 premiere of "Midnight Sun" without Gomez, and Gomez missed out on Bieber's 24th birthday celebration earlier this month.

