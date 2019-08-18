Sena leader booked for abetting woman's rape by his brothers

crime

The former mayor of Ahmednagar and Shiv Sena leader Bhagvan Phulsundar was booked for allegedly abetting the rape of a Dalit woman. According to the police, the rape was done by his two brothers over a land dispute.

According to police inspector and Kotwali police station incharge Vikas Wagh, Bhagvan Phulsundar (55), the former mayor, and his brother Arun allegedly abetted the crime which was done by their two brothers Ganesh (30) and Mahesh (34). No arrest has been made as yet. An FIR was registered against the four on Saturday night based on a complaint which was lodged by the woman who belonged to Scheduled Caste community.

As per Wagh, the complainant said that Ganesh Phulsundar and Mahesh Phulsundar raped her on August 12 while Bhagvan and Arun helped them. The incident allegedly took place at the farm of the Phulsundars on Burudgao Road near Ahmednagar. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and criminal intimidation. The police officer added that it was also registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The police are investigating the case from various angles besides the exact circumstances surrounding the alleged crime. A probe has been demanded by the local NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap to verify the facts, suspecting "political vendetta".He has submitted a letter to the district police

superintendent demanding verification of facts in the allegations.

(with inputs from PTI)

