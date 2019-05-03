Sergio Aguero stars in his rumoured girlfriend Tini's new song

football

In the video, Aguero is seen making an entry ,driving a Lamborghini before a slow dance with Stoessel. The singer captioned the video: "3rd May, '22', I cannot wait!"

A screen grab of the video

Footballer Sergio Aguero has made a cameo appearance in his rumoured girlfriend Tini Stoessel's music video. Argentine pop star Tini is releasing her new single '22' today, which features the Manchester City star. She shared the teaser with her 7.3million Instagram followers recenty.

Before the release of the teaser, there were reports that Aguero, 30, would feature in the video, and rumours were rife that the duo have started dating.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, speculation intensified when Stoessel's mother Mariana and brother Fran visited Manchester and posted pictures on social media, which included an Aguero emoji in one of them.

Sergio Aguero began his career at Independiente. On 5 July 2003, he became the youngest player to play in the Argentine Primera Division on his debut at 15 years and 35 days, breaking the record previously established by Diego Maradona in 1976. In 2006, he moved to Europe to play for La Liga side Atletico Madrid, for a transfer fee of €23 million and made a name for himself, attracting attention from Europe's top clubs by scoring 101 goals in 234 appearances while winning the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup in 2010.

