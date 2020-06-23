Sergio Ramos is world's best defender, says Zinedine Zidane

Casemiro is suspended after picking up a yellow card although Real Mallorca at home on Wednesday is the kind of fixture Madrid should be able to negotiate, even without Ramos and their only defensive midfielder. Zinedine Zidane will at least hope to have Eden Hazard fresh again after the Belgian was named on the bench. Gareth Bale was also among the substitutes not to be brought on. His replacement Vinicius Junior caused Andoni Gorosabel problems with his pace and it was the Brazilian who won the penalty, after nipping inside the defender before his right foot was caught by Diego Llorente.

Ramos made no mistake but seemed to take a bang on his knee shortly after and despite limping on for several minutes, was eventually replaced by Eder Militao. His removal coincided with a surge from Real Sociedad, who thought they had equalised when Januzaj drove into the corner only for Merino to be ruled offside, seen to be close enough to Courtois to be interfering with the goalkeeper's line of sight. Real Sociedad's sense of frustration was compounded when Benzema made it two. Referee Javier Estrada again consulted VAR but this time allowed the goal to stand, believing Benzema to have controlled with his shoulder before firing in. Merino set up a nervy finish with a thundering shot in off the crossbar but Madrid held on for an important win.



Zinedine Zidane

Guedes scores brilliant solo goal

Earlier, Goncalo Guedes scored a mesmerising solo goal as Valencia stayed in touch with the Champions League qualification places by beating Osasuna 2-0. Guedes picked the ball up in his own half and surged past four Osasuna players before completing his stunning run with a driven shot into the top corner. Rodrigo Moreno made it two at Mestalla as Valencia reduced the gap behind fourth-placed Sevilla to six points. Osasuna drop to 12th and their next opponents will be Alaves, who suffered a crushing 6-0 defeat away at fellow strugglers Celta Vigo. Alaves were reduced to 10 men after 27 minutes when Martin Aguirregabiria was sent off and Celta capitalised.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever