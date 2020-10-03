Shabana Azmi: 'Will resume Halo shoot next month'

With international projects kicking off the world over, Shabana Azmi is counting the days to her impending Budapest trip. The veteran actor, who was shooting for Steven Spielberg's production Halo in the European city in March, is expected to join the unit soon. "I will resume the shoot of Spielberg's project in November. It has been a crazy year — I had an accident [on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in January], and 40 days later, I was shooting in Budapest," exclaims the actor. Azmi plays Admiral Margaret Parangosky, the head of the Office of Naval Intelligence, in the Otto Bathurst-directed sci-fi drama adapted from a video game.

On the home turf, she has begun filming for Nikkhil Advani's Moghuls. Shooting amid the new normal has been a learning process for Azmi, who says, "On the first day, everything seemed different as people were wearing PPE suits and masks. It seemed a bit odd initially. I got used to it eventually because once we face the camera, we forget everything else. For an artiste, nothing is more thrilling than being under the arc lights."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news