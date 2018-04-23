Shania Twain apologises after Donald Trump comment

Shania Twain felt that her answer was "awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him"



Shania Twain

Grammy award-winning Canadian singer Shania Twain apologised after saying she would have voted for US President Donald Trump. The singer on Sunday issued a statement to people.com about her comments, saying: "I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with The Guardian relating to the American president." The question caught her "off guard".

"As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context. I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it's clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current president."

Twain continued: "I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the president talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was not a politician."

She felt that her answer was "awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him".

"I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows."

In the interview with The Guardian, the singer had revealed she would have voted for Trump in the 2016 election, saying she appreciates what she describes as the president's - sometimes controversial - honesty.

Fans quickly flocked to social media to react to the news. One of the Twitter users said: "Shania Twain would vote Trump. That don't impress me much."

