Shania Twain bored with country music

Shania Twain revealed she has some ideas as to how to jump-start the progress

Country music star Shania Twain says she is a "little bit bored" of country music. During an interview with eonline.com, the Grammy winner spoke about her new show Real Country and how she is hoping that more women will feel inspired to get involved in the genre. The conversation started with wanting "to talk about women in country music today". The singer replied: "What women?"

She said how disappointed she is that there are "too few" women in it.

"We are not making radio progress, but we are making very small, steady steps towards awareness that we are lacking women on country radio," she said.

Twain revealed she has some ideas as to how to jump-start the progress. "We have too much of the sameness right now. I'm a little bit bored of it, and I want to pick it up. The only way to do that is to be proactive. I wanted a show that, when you talk about diversity, that includes gender diversity, style diversity, lifestyle diversity."

She is also "fed up with the ageist and sexist thing" when it comes to limits on helping talent break into the scene.

Twain acknowledged some progress has been made throughout her tenure in country music. "When I first came on the scene in country music, the limits were way too narrow for me, and it was hard for me. There are a lot of artistes out there who are intimidated of what they believe country music is...I want to show them there are no limits," she added.

