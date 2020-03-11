Shaping words with India's youth

Attend

From poetry to comics, how does literature for the youth affect their lives and thought process? Youth Literature and Activism, a programme organised by the PEN All India Centre and convened by Sahitya Akademi-winning writer Anju Makhija, is set to address the issue this Saturday. The event will start with a reading of the book, Poems Grow With You, by Makhija. "Prejudice in children starts at an early age. Once it sets in, the reactions stays," says Makhija. The reading will be followed by a discussion on politics and prejudice with panelists like journalist Suhit Kelkar, Tata Institute of Social Sciences professor Ashwani Kumar and Dr Susan Lobo of St Andrew's College of Arts, Science and Commerce. "We'll address aspects of politics in youth literature. I'll speak on influence of comic books," says Kelkar.



Anju Makhija

Free

On March 14, from 6pm

At Prithvi House, opposite Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road.

Call 7045154283

