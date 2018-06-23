Sharad Kelkar finds Marathi cinema's future promising

Having played the role of mentor in Phantom-produced Youngraad, Kelkar says backing by big studios is testimony that regional films have a bright future

Sharad Kelkar

Set to feature in the Marathi film, Youngraad, helmed by National Award-winning director Makarand Mane, Sharad Kelkar says regional cinema holds a promising future. The actor feels that the kind of recognition that Marathi cinema has received over the past few years, gives credence to his opinion. "Since big studios are stepping in to support Marathi movies with production and distribution, great days are in store for Marathi cinema," Kelkar says.

The Phantom production hits screens on July 6. It is a tale of four adolescent boys and showcases the importance of friendship, love and family for teenagers. "Makarand is known for making out-of-the-box films. Every parent should watch the movie along with their children," says Kelkar, as he goes on to talk about his character in the movie. "I play a mentor to young children in prison, guiding them as they try to improve their lives and emerge as good citizens."

Meanwhile, the actor also has a web series, The Family Man, in store. He is also willing to explore projects on TV. "Whenever a good project comes my way, I will certainly accept it. No challenging projects from TV producers have been offered to me recently."

