Shardul Thakur: I'm already there mentally

India pacer Shardul Thakur during a training session on the eve of the second ODI against New Zealand at Auckland in February. PIC/AFP

India pacer Shardul Thakur, 28, cannot remember when he last spent a summer break at his home in Palghar, where he is catching up with old neighbours and childhood friends thanks to the Coronavirus-caused lockdown. Thakur was in the Indian team for their last ODI series before the lockdown—three games in New Zealand—where the hosts won 3-0. In three games, Thakur claimed four wickets including 2-60 while opening the bowling in the second ODI at Auckland. It was in this game that he slammed a 15-ball 18 (3x4) at No. 8, but it couldn't help India cross their 274-run target; Virat Kohli's men falling short by 22 runs.

Thakur has played a solitary Test (against the West Indies at Uppal in 2018), but a groin strain restricted his participation to just 10 balls. He has played 15 T20 internationals but has yet to establish himself in the team, partly due to injuries.

Apart from providing a lowdown on his lockdown schedule, Thakur opened up on his batting evolution, his aim of becoming a bowling all-rounder, the hot debate about applying saliva on the ball and his views on social media trolls.



Edited excerpts from the interview.

How are you dealing with the lockdown?

I can do sprints in my backyard. There are certain workouts that can be done inside, which I do regularly. In my verandah, I practise my action from just one or two steps. The purpose is to ensure my body and mind do not forget what I have been doing. When I step on the field, these drills will make it a bit easier to start again. It will be very difficult if I don't do anything during the lockdown.

You played some useful knocks during the T20Is against Sri Lanka and the limited-overs series in New Zealand. How has your batting evolved?

I have either batted at No. 9 or 10 for Mumbai. There were some guys, who never believed in my ability but when I played under coach Chandrakant Pandit, I made some useful contributions with the bat. He encouraged me to focus on my batting. But unfortunately, he left. I kept telling the Mumbai team management that I can bat at No. 8, so we don't need an extra batsman to increase the depth in the batting. But there are a lot of other factors that determine that [playing XI]. Honestly, I always feel I got very less opportunity with the Mumbai team to prove my worth as a batsman. To be a bowling all-rounder, I expect my state team to promote me. During the injury period [foot surgery], I decided to make a conscious effort to bat. I would visualise various situations to bat in and what would be my approach. In the Indian team, they always back me and I've been told that I will bat at No. 8.

How did the Indian team management come to know about your batting ability?

I practised in the nets. The team management believed that I could bat and always encouraged me. They saw my potential, my hunger, and backed me. There was a conscious effort in the nets, genuinely wanting to contribute in other depart-ments for the Indian team.

Are you aiming for an all-rounder's role?

In my head, I am already a bowling all-rounder, but I have to dish out some strong performances for the people to recognise it. I will have to go out there and prove it. That's the plan.

What's your view on avoiding the use of saliva or sweat on the ball as a Coronavirus-related precaution?

I am pretty okay avoiding saliva on the ball for some time, till COVID-19 [pandemic] settles down completely. The dynamics of bowling will definitely change, there is no doubt about it. But the sport has always evolved, so I am sure some new ideas will come up; within the rules of the game of course.

You were trolled after going for 227 runs in the three ODIs v NZ. This happened after a decent performance in the T20I series [eight wickets in five matches v Kiwis]…

I am new to the international circuit; I'm learning. It has been an up and down curve, but what I get to learn from it is important. I have no problem with people criticising me, but there are our family members, near and dear ones on social media as well and they also read the abuse and harsh language against us [players]. The family gets affected the most as they are not used to it. So, they [trollers] should think twice before writing anything on social media.

