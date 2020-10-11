Sharon Osbourne talks about past suicide attempt: I just couldn't bear it

Television personality Sharon Osbourne recently dished on past suicide attempts to raise awareness for World Mental Health Day.

According to Fox News, the 68-year-old author reflected on the 2017 attempt and how she checked into a mental health facility for treatment. Osbourne admitted, "Four years ago I was finding things very, very difficult and ... I tried to take my life and it wasn't for attention. I just couldn't bear it. I went to a place to give me help."

On recalling the time when she met two young girls struggling with addiction in the facility, she said, "They told me they were drinking and using drugs ... both of them, their mothers had committed suicide. And it messed them up so bad, that they couldn't cope with their lives, and that shocked me into -- come on, am I going to do this to my family, my babies? No way. And that shocked me; it was like an electric shock, and it was like, get it together."

As per Fox News, previously in 2019, she revealed about the past three suicide attempts that she survived on the morning show. In 2014, she also announced on 'The Talk' that she had been taking medication for 16 years to cope with her mental health.

"Some days are better than others, and some days you feel like you just want to pull the sheets over your head and just stay in that bed and not do a damn thing except rot," said Osbourne at the time, as quoted by People magazine.

