Shay Mitchell not prioritising marriage right now

"Pretty Little Liars" fame actress Shay Mitchell is in no hurry to marry boyfriend Matte Babel. In an interview with etonline.com, Mitchell spoke about her relationship with Matte and why she is not ready for marriage right now.

"A lot of people ask, it's never been something I really cared for. I love weddings, love weddings. I can watch them all day long. I love attending, I love being a part of my friends' (weddings)-- anybody's to be quite honest. It's just not something I care for for myself and it's something that Matte and I have spoken about," she said.

Mitchell also spoke about the bond she shares with Matte and their little daughter Atlas. "It's so much fun to see how already wrapped around her finger he (Matte) already is. I mean, Atlas has these little hands but let me tell you, he's all around them. He can't say 'no' already and I'm like, 'I told you so.' It's a special relationship and it's so nice to see it grow," she said.

