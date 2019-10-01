Shiv Ganga-The Family Resort

A water park attracts people of all ages. Young, old, children and corporates flock to water parks for fun times. It’s a big draw especially during holidays, festive occasions and school/college vacations.

No wonder, water parks in and around Mumbai have the maximum number of guests out to have fun with family, friends and associates. Among the popular resorts is Shiv Ganga Water Park & Resort (Panvel).

Amenities

A good resort offers wide-open space and ample amenities for the visiting public to enjoy and let their hair down. Good environment, food and security are other aspects that determine the quality of a resort. Thankfully, Shiv Ganga resort boasts of all this and more. This includes:

Open Space

Spread over an expansive 10 acres land, Shiv Ganga resort is a water park located at the outskirts of Mumbai. It is just 4 kms away from Panvel ST bus depot. It boasts of beautiful scenery and a lovely atmosphere thanks to the greenery around which attracts tourists around the year. Also, there are several indoor and outdoor games for guests to enjoy during their stay at the resort.

Swimming Pool

The resort boasts of 4 swimming pools for its guests fun and revelry. There are common rides like Tube slide, Rain dance, Family slides, Mat Slide, Funnel Shape and Wavepool. Keeping the safety of guests at the swimming pool, there are well-trained life-guards to avoid any misfortunate incident at the swimming pool.

Children’s Ride

For the little funsters at the resort, there are entertainment options galore. The Mini Train (Shiv Ganga Express) is the highlight here. Other rides include Helicopter ride, Swing Chair, Horse ride, Break Dance and the Sun Moon ride besides different slides. There are some artificial monkeys and statues of other animals for children to play with, New Ride Dashing Car.

Canteen

For the guests visiting the resort, hygienic food and water completes their fun experience. Freshly prepared vegetarian food that is high on hygiene without compromising on the taste is the highpoint at the resort. Patrons visiting here vouch for the quality of food.

Ambulance Service

Keeping the guest's safety and security in mind, the resort has the facility of Ambulance service. Guests can avail of the same in times of need or emergency situations.

Parking Available

In Mumbai, where parking is a big issue, Shiv Ganga resort has ample area of parking space available for its patrons. Now, there should be no second thoughts before driving down to the resort and letting your vehicle park around while you enjoy the bliss of the surroundings.



Entry Information

The resort takes pride for being a family resort where you can enjoy with family and friends in its safe environs. All exclusive men groups are disallowed for families to feel safe here. There are special rates for schools to attract the student community who can enjoy the amenities at the resort.

For Private Adults, it is Rs.1003 (Rs.850 +18%GST), For Child, it is Rs. Rs.885/- (750 +18% GST).

For School: Pre—Primary-Rs.475, Std 1st to 10th—Rs.575, Extra Teacher—Rs.650, Extra Mother with Child—Rs.1000

