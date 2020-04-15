Shkihar Dhawan looking to fine-tune musical skills amidst lockdown

The current lockdown has seen people restricted indoors and many are picking up new hobbies. Energetic India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday revealed he is trying his hand at playing a flute and honing his overall musical skills.



"Playing a musical instrument, the vibrations you can feel inside your body. Music gives you peace and everybody should try to learn how to play a musical instrument now especially because we have so much time to spend at home due to the lockdown," Dhawan said while chatting with India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer on Instagram Live.



The dashing southpaw also played the flute on Iyer's request.



Dhawan picked Dale Steyn as the most difficult bowler he has faced along with off-spinners on turning wickets.



Asked to pick his most special knock, Dhawan chose the match-winning hundred against Australia in the 2019 World Cup.



"Mardo walli feeling aayi (it was a big daddy innings)," Dhawan said.



Dhawan had slammed 117 off 109 balls against the defending champions at The Oval on June 10 as India won by 36 runs. That turned out to be the final tie he played as he was ruled out with a thumb fracture for the remainder of he competition.



India crashed out in the semi-finals, losing to New Zealand.

