Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani walk hand-in-hand, see photos!

famous-personalities

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta looked graceful together at Yuvraj Singh's retirement bash

Pic courtesy/Yogen Shah

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have become the new face of love and romance and never fail to grab attention with their public appearances or mushy moments. One of Mumbai's favourite couple, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta keep winning hearts with their cuteness. Recently, the couple was spotted at Yuvraj Singh's retirement bash in Mumbai.

The lovely couple was seen walking hand-in-hand for the party and we must say they look aww-dorable! Shloka Mehta was seen donning an off-shoulder white top and a blue pleated skirt while Akash Ambani kept it casual yet stylish in a black shirt paired with blue denim. Shloka Mehta accessorised her look with an elegant wristwatch and diamond earrings. She also opted for a nude lipstick and smokey eyes. She completed her look with a classy pencil heel stilettoes while her hubby rocked the casual loafers.



Pic courtesy/Yogen Shah

The retirement bash also witnessed Nita Ambani along with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Nita Ambani looked elegant in a black pantsuit paired with matching heels. The family along with Yuvraj Singh and mother Shabnam Singh were all smiles for the camera.

See Photos: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta spotted in their casual best at Mumbai airport



Pic courtesy/Yogen Shah

Yuvraj Singh pulled down the curtains on his 19-year-long career a few weeks back and hosted a farewell party for his friends from different fraternity. The party witnessed numerous known faces from Bollywood, Business industries and sports.

See Photos: Shloka Mehta really knows how to pull off the no-makeup look!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates