Shoaib Akhtar wants Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to be removed, calls for split captaincy

cricket

Pakistan was knocked out in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup. Sarfaraz Ahmed's men finished fifth in the points table -- at equal points (11) with New Zealand after the round-robin stage.

Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes Pakistan Cricket Board should drop Sarfaraz Ahmed from the captaincy of the team. Following Pakistan's disappointing campaign in the World Cup 2019, Shoaib Akhtar believes Pakistan cricket team needs a fresh approach and new leadership.

<a href="https://poll.fm/10371376">Who should be the next coach of the Indian cricket team?</a>

"He (Sarfaraz) should be used for his wicket-keeping and batting skills," Akhtar said in a video posted on his YouTube channel. "No way should he continue as captain of the team. He should not be the captain in any format."

Pakistan was knocked out in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup. Sarfaraz Ahmed's men finished fifth in the points table -- at equal points (11) with New Zealand after the round-robin stage. However, the Black Caps qualified as the fourth team for the semi-finals owing to better net run-rate.

According to the former cricketer who was also the fastest bowler in the world, Haris Sohail should be handed over the ODI and T20I captaincy while Babar Azam should take charge in Tests.

"Haris Sohail should be made the captain. He should captain the side in ODIs and T20Is. They should test him (Babar Azam) in Test cricket. I wish him the best. He has scored a lot of runs," he said.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' had earlier lashed out at Sarfaraz following Pakistan's defeat in the round-robin stage of the World Cup and had termed the 32-year-old as a "brainless captain".

Sarfaraz Ahmed was also mocked by the people of his country for yawning on the field during Pakistan's loss to India in the World Cup 2019.

Recently, former Pakistan skipper and current Prime Minister Imran Khan, also said that he is working on a plan to develop "best cricket team of the world".

"After the World Cup, I have decided that I will improve this Pakistan team. I am going to reform Pakistan cricket," said Imran while addressing a gathering of Pakistani-Americans at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington DC on July 21.

"There have been a lot of disappointments. Hopefully, in the next World Cup, you will see a very professional, best Pakistan team. Remember my words," he added.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates