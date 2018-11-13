Shoaib Malik calls for more MNCs to support Pakistan hockey team

cricket

Interestingly, until a week ago, Pakistan was not sure of taking part in the hockey World Cup as the PHF had no money to send the team to India

Shoaib Malik

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has urged more Multinational Corporation (MNC) companies to come forward and support the national sport of hockey, after news of appliances giant Haier agreeing to become Pakistan Hockey Federation's (PHF) title sponsor for three years was announced recently.

PHF's official Twitter handle wrote: "To bring Pakistan Hockey back to its glory, Haier Pakistan has taken the step to fulfill this mission. Haier Pakistan has agreed to sponsor the PHF and Hockey Team till 2020....."

Yesterday, replying to PHF, Malik, who is also India tennis star Sania Mirza's husband, tweeted: "Excellent news! Wish more and more MNCs come forward to support our national sport iA." Interestingly, until a week ago, Pakistan was not sure of taking part in the hockey World Cup as the PHF had no money to send the team to India.

