Shobha De, Bachi Karkaria attend Malbec World Day celebrations in Mumbai

Mumbai celebs at Malbec World Day celebrations in Mumbai

Mumbai personalities like Shobhaa De, Bachi Karkaria and others attended the Malbec World Day celebrations in Mumbai with a dinner party hosted by the Consulate General of Argentina in Mumbai in association with UpperCrust at The Clearing House, Ballard Estate.

With the who's who of the hospitality industry, from general managers of leading hotels to sommeliers and vintners; consul generals and dignitaries, journalists, authors and actors, advertising personalities, lawyers, architects, doctors and the like, it was a night of camaraderie. The best of Argentine wines flowed, from Trapiche to Bodega Norton Malbec, Mythic Mountain Malbec to Susana Balbo Crios Torrontes with delicious small bites inclusive of Salmon Tartar with Mango Salsa, Baby Spinach, Cranberry & Avocado Salad, Chicken & Scamorza Flatbread, Green Garlic Risotto with Edamame, in a Blanket, Soba Noodles with Asian Vegetables and Tofu, mini Lemon Curd Cheesecake and Belgian Chocolate Choux. Soulful all-time favourites rendered by none other than musician Kim Cardoz had the movers and shakers on the floor with abandon.

Farzana Contractor and Acting Consul General of Argentina in Mumbai Alejandro Zothner Meyer, along with Dep. Consul Andrea Gonzalez, welcomed guests such as Shobhaa De, Bachi Karkaria, Smita and Mohan Jaykar, Kuldeep Bhartee and Ashrafi Matcheswala, Gauri Devidayal, Shatbhi Basu, Sonal Holland, Dr Brian Pinto, Saroja Sirisena and Andres Collado with wife Lorena, Zafar and Colleen Hai, Jaideep and Seema Mehrotra, Chefs and restaurateurs Sunil (Joy) Kapur, Edward Wang, Alexis Gielbaum, Vishal Kadakia and Jackie Matai, Javed and Farah Gaya, Malavika and Raaj Saanghvi and many more.

Malbec World Day has its origins in the 19th century when President Domingo Sarmiento made it his mission to put Argentine wines on the global map and French varietals of the Malbec were adapted to suit the terroir of his nation. Malbec Mondo is thus celebrated today, rightly translated as Malbec Throughout the World, to raise a toast to the red grape and the fine wine it produces, a toast to Vino Argentino.

