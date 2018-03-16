Shocking! 1-yr-old raped by neighbour in Delhi

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the victim was sitting outside her home and her mother was busy cleaning the home, they added.

A one-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in east Delhi's Preet Vihar, police said today. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the victim was sitting outside her home and her mother was busy cleaning the home, they added.

The accused identified as Aslam took the victim in his room and allegedly raped her, the police said. The incident came to light after the victim's mother informed the police. An FIR was lodged on the basis of her complaint and the accused was arrested, they added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever