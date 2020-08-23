Shocking! 10-year-old girl married off to rapist, given Triple Talaq

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, a ten-year-old girl was allegedly married to her rapist and then given Triple Talaq by him, police said on Sunday. The incident came to light when a team from the child care helpline visited the girl for counselling at a village in Budhana police station area earlier this month.

According to the helpline incharge, Punam Sharma, the victim alleged that she was 'married' to her sister's brother-in-law on February 16 after a rape. The child care helpline later informed the police.

The accused, a resident of Shamli district, left the girl at her parents' house on August 4 after which the family approached the helpline. Budhana SHO KP Singh said they have started an investigation into the allegations and called the accused for questioning.

Meanwhile, sources said that the minor's family had married the girl on the insistence of her sister.

