Shocking! Engineering student raped by three youths, assault filmed

Representational Image

Two youths were arrested today for allegedly raping an engineering student in Krishna district two years ago and filming the act on their mobile phone, police said. A third person was also arrested in the case as he allegedly received a copy of the video clip on his mobile and started blackmailing the girl's family for money, they said.

P Krishna Vamsi and K Siva Reddy, two engineering graduates, allegedly committed the crime in 2016 at Agiripalli after luring the girl to a room, police said. They reportedly forwarded the clip to their friend D Praveen Kumar, they said.

Police said the girl and Krishna Vamsi were friends. Fearing repercussions, the girl reportedly kept quiet all through but when she realized that a video clip of the crime was in circulation, she told her parents. The matter was then brought to the notice of the private college management, which called the two boys last year and let them off with a warning and asking them to delete the video clip from the mobile.

The girl continued with her studies but her family started receiving telephone calls from Praveen in recent days demanding money following which her father filed a complaint with police yesterday.

The police arrested the three youths today, Nuzividu sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ch G V Prasad said. While Vamsi and Reddy were preparing for competitive exams, Praveen was working as public relations in charge with a private firm, the SDPO said. "We have sent the girl for medical examination. Further investigation is underway," he added.

