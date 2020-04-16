Neymar's 52-year-old mom Nadine is dating a boy 6 years younger to him!

There is a famous saying, "Love has no age." Well, Brazilian footballer Neymar's mother Nadine Goncalves is definitely a believer in the saying as she recently made headlines for revealing that she is romantically involved with a man named Tiago Ramos who is way younger to her.

Neymar's mother Nadine, age 52, is currently dating gamer Tiago Ramos who is 22 years of age. Not only is Tiago 30 years younger to Nadine, he is even 6 years younger to her son Neymar, age 28.

Neymar's mother Nadine Goncalves took to social media site Instagram to announce that she is in a relationship with Tiago Ramos and also shared a photo of the two embracing each other. Neymar's mother Nadine captioned the photo in Portuguese, "O inexplicável não se explica, se vive (The inexplicable cannot be explained, you live it…”). See the post below.

View this post on Instagram O inexplicável não se explica, se vive... â¤ï¸ A post shared by Nadine Gonçalves (@nadine.goncalves) onApr 11, 2020 at 3:49pm PDT

Nadine and Neymar's father and agent Wagner Ribeiro parted ways in 2016 after 25 years of marriage. Meanwhile, not only is Nadine's new relationships approved by son Neymar and her ex-husband, they also support the couple and show their happiness.

Commenting on the Instagram post, Neymar wrote ‘Be happy Mom, Love u’ while her ex-husband Wagner simply posted applause emojis.

Tiago Ramos is a huge gamer as well as a fitness enthusiast and has admitted to being a fan of Neymar who plays for French club Paris St. Germain.

