Sibling specials

For the cool kids

A ONE-STOP-SHOP for kids up to the age of 10, Baby Souk has introduced a Rakhi lookbook that covers a wide range of gifting options — from breezy ethnic wear to personalised storybooks — and price points. All you have to do is select an item through the lookbook, and send screenshots and queries via WhatsApp to facilitate payment. Orders are delivered in 10 to 14 days. "We're an aggregator that brings premium brands to Kolkata via pop-ups but have taken the platform online due to the pandemic. All brands we work with are women-led and small businesses. We plan to add things for Janmashtami and Bhai Dooj, too," says Vasawi Khetawat, curator, Baby Souk.

Log on to instagram.com/babysouk_popups

Call 9910334303

All in the name

Names embossed onto gifted objects not only lend a personal touch but also show how much the person gifting it to you cares about you. Choose from leather wallets, key chains, passport covers, diaries, and carry-all pouches in cute-sy gift boxes from this website's Rakhi edit.

Log on to www.themessycorner.in

Cost Rs 399 onwards

