Siddhant, Sachin tons steer New Hind to win

Nov 22, 2018, 08:57 IST | A Correspondent

Swapnil Pradhan slammed a century for MIG Cricket Club who beat PJ Hindu Gymkhana by six wickets

Siddhant Adhatrao (108) and Sachin Yadav's unbeaten 102 guided New Hind SC to a six-wicket win over Dadar Union SC in the second round of the Purshottam Shield last weekend. Dadar Union were bowled out for 286 before New Hind ended with 330-4 which included 40 penalty runs.

Centuries were witnessed in other games as well. Shashank Singh and Yogesh Takawale reached three-figure marks for Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in their victory over Parel SC for whom Pranav Pawar stayed unbeaten on 116. Swapnil Pradhan slammed a century for MIG Cricket Club who beat PJ Hindu Gymkhana by six wickets.

