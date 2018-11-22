Siddhant, Sachin tons steer New Hind to win

cricket

Swapnil Pradhan slammed a century for MIG Cricket Club who beat PJ Hindu Gymkhana by six wickets

Siddhant Adhatrao (108) and Sachin Yadav's unbeaten 102 guided New Hind SC to a six-wicket win over Dadar Union SC in the second round of the Purshottam Shield last weekend. Dadar Union were bowled out for 286 before New Hind ended with 330-4 which included 40 penalty runs.

Centuries were witnessed in other games as well. Shashank Singh and Yogesh Takawale reached three-figure marks for Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in their victory over Parel SC for whom Pranav Pawar stayed unbeaten on 116. Swapnil Pradhan slammed a century for MIG Cricket Club who beat PJ Hindu Gymkhana by six wickets.

